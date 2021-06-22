Texas governor announces special session of state legislature

CNN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he will convene a special session of the state legislature on July 8, according to a press release from his office. Abbott's office did not release the agenda items for the special session, but said they will be announced prior to its start. The Republican governor has promised to revive a slew of new voting restrictions effectively killed by Democrats during the regular legislative session, tweeting late last month that he would be adding "election integrity" to a list of topics lawmakers will address.