Sutton, WV

Community redeveloping by reimagining abandoned buildings

By Brendan Tierney
WSAZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many buildings along Main Street in Sutton remain empty years after the decline of coal and a fire that damaged multiple storefronts. The Sutton Community Development Corporation is hoping to change that by turning the abandoned buildings into a park and garden. The group has already seen success with its community garden and farmers market near the river, and hope this will bring more tourists into town that visit for the Elk River Trail.

