Special Weather Statement issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Starr; Zapata SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of New Falcon, or 8 miles west of El Sauz, moving west at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Falcon, Roma Creek, Falcon Dam, Fronton, Roma High School, Salineno, Falcon Heights, Falcon State Park and Rio Grande City--roma.