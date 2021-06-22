Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTY At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iowa Events Center, or over Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple reports of quarter size hail have come in from trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Des Moines around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Southridge Mall, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Pleasant Hill and Carlisle. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 70 and 72. Interstate 80 between mile markers 122 and 137. Interstate 235 between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH