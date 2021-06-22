Cancel
Buchanan County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN BUCHANAN COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Jesup, or 7 miles southwest of Independence, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Independence, Jesup, Winthrop, Quasqueton, Rowley, Lime Creek County Park, Monti, Buchanan County Fairgrounds, Winthrop Golf Course, Wapsipinicon Golf Course and Independence Airport. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 52 and 55. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
