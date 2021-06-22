Fireworks rattle homes, nerves

For many in Gilroy, when dusk falls, the city seems to turn into a war zone. Constant explosions from fireworks such as M-80s and bottle rockets light up the night sky, rattling homes, terrifying pets and worrying residents about the possibility of fires, especially in the bone-dry conditions of the current drought. The illegal activity, while worsening around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day, occurs all throughout the year, many have reported.