Gilroy, CA

Fireworks rattle homes, nerves

By Erik Chalhoub
Gilroy Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many in Gilroy, when dusk falls, the city seems to turn into a war zone. Constant explosions from fireworks such as M-80s and bottle rockets light up the night sky, rattling homes, terrifying pets and worrying residents about the possibility of fires, especially in the bone-dry conditions of the current drought. The illegal activity, while worsening around the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day, occurs all throughout the year, many have reported.

