Butte County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Challis, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Challis and Morgan Creek Summit.

alerts.weather.gov
