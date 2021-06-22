Guest Opinion: Michael Sandrock: Making life better in Cuba

Marion Kreith remembers with fondness and gratitude the years of her youth spent in Havana, supporting her family by working in the diamond-polishing industry. The Jewish family fled Europe during World War II on a ship with hundreds of other refugees. As Marion, 93, related during a pleasant conversation sitting around a table and sipping wine in the shadows of the mountains outside her West Boulder home, it was Cuba that helped the Kreiths and other families by giving them a safe refuge, a home, and the chance to work and support themselves.