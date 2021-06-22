Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Guest Opinion: Michael Sandrock: Making life better in Cuba

By Daily Camera guest opinion
Daily Camera
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion Kreith remembers with fondness and gratitude the years of her youth spent in Havana, supporting her family by working in the diamond-polishing industry. The Jewish family fled Europe during World War II on a ship with hundreds of other refugees. As Marion, 93, related during a pleasant conversation sitting around a table and sipping wine in the shadows of the mountains outside her West Boulder home, it was Cuba that helped the Kreiths and other families by giving them a safe refuge, a home, and the chance to work and support themselves.

www.dailycamera.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#University Of Colorado#U N#Cuban Americans#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Cuba
News Break
Travel
News Break
World War II
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy