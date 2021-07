CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Christmas in July is coming to Progressive Field. On Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians announced that their home ballpark will be serving Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s popular Christmas Ale during their July 22 matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. According to a release, the special edition GLBC release will mark Progressive Field's first-ever "Christmas in July" celebration, as well as the first time that Christmas Ale will be featured outside of GLBC's Ohio City brewpub during summer.