JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Berserk's Guts a Makeover

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has perfectly capture Suguru Geto's most disturbing scene in the series yet! The first season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series first made its debut last Fall, and it was here that fans were introduced to the unique line up of villains for the series. While he did not get into any of the action himself, the cursed user at the center of many of the villainous machinations is the mysterious Geto. There's still lots that fans of the anime don't know about this foe, but he's actually one of the most popular characters among manga fans.