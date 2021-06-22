JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Berserk's Guts a Makeover
The world of Berserk is as dark as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is strange, with one fan deciding to blend the two unlikely universes together by imaging what the Black Swordsman Guts would look like if he were to appear in Hirohiko Araki's latest chapter that is set to come to a close shortly in JoJolion. With the recent loss of Berserk's creator Kentaro Miura, the future of the franchise is up in the air, but fans and mangakas alike know that the creator of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has contributed to the world of anime immensely.