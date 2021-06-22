Prince Ink Takes Us Through Some Dark Moments In Latest Release “Therapy”

The Houston, Texas born Multihyphenate artist, Mezuo, has joined the list of young composers with his latest effort in the latest Netflix release “Clash”, produced and directed by Canadian-Nigerian multiple award-winning filmmaker Pascal Atuma. The film was globally released on July 7th, marking Mezuo’s composition debut for Netflix following the critical acclaim of his debut music video release for “30”. The film score is said to have “pulled from both American and Nigerian influences to create a multicultural feel”, the Los Angeles based artist explained. When asked about the importance of the Netflix deal for his career trajectory, Mezuo said that he believes “the Netflix credit contributes heavily to solidifying my reputation across music and film.” He continued by stating that “the opportunity leaves the door open for more advanced roles within the theatrical space because of the success of this initial release.”