Through Agents of Change program student lobbies for safer, healthier food in jails

Moldy fruit, spoiled meat, half-frozen bread, a lack of religious meals — by April 2021, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California had been fielding complaints from incarcerated individuals in Orange County about the quality of their food for nearly a year. As an intern with the ACLU through the Agents of Change program at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, Alyssa Matias soon realized the issue was not one of dietary dissatisfaction but a violation of the rights of the incarcerated.