Rob Stovall Proves Why He’s Considered One Of The Top Producers Out
Rob Stovall is here to show and prove why he’s one of the top producers in the world. The Billboard Charting producer and Oklahoma native, is a staple in the Midwest trap hip-hop scene, working with all the elites from Mo3 and Kevin Gates, to Boosie Badazz and YFN Lucci. His versatile style and ear for music lended one of Mo3’s biggest hits to date, “Broken Love.” The record has since surpassed 100 million streams, going gold, and now set to go platinum in mid 2021.thisis50.com