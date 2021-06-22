DANTZ Releases Hot New Single “Good Good”
Based in both Japan and the US, DANTZ is a striving artist in the music industry looking to take his career up a notch. Previously he has had a lot of success in the music world, landing him performances in the US, Spain, Croatia, and a handful of other countries as well. Looking to build off his solid base that he has laid down, DANTZ is putting in overtime to get to the next level. Recently he released a new single titled “Good Good,” and it is a step in the right direction.thisis50.com