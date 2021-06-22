Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DANTZ Releases Hot New Single “Good Good”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased in both Japan and the US, DANTZ is a striving artist in the music industry looking to take his career up a notch. Previously he has had a lot of success in the music world, landing him performances in the US, Spain, Croatia, and a handful of other countries as well. Looking to build off his solid base that he has laid down, DANTZ is putting in overtime to get to the next level. Recently he released a new single titled “Good Good,” and it is a step in the right direction.

thisis50.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Good#Dantz#Belle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Chicago, ILthisis50.com

Morewop is Keeping it Real with Upcoming Project “Road Runner”

It took an upbringing of struggle and the realization of talent for Chicago’s Morewop to begin taking his musical talents seriously. After starting music at the age of 19 without a clear direction for a career, he began his journey with the releases of his EP “WOPTOBER” and album “Who I Do It 4.” Now, he has seen his music generate millions of views of YouTube and TikTok and hopes the reception of “Road Runner,” his upcoming project, will be just as positive.
New Orleans, LAgratefulweb.com

Curt Ramm Release New Single ‘Pontchartrain’

Curt Ramm is excited to announce the release of the fourth single ‘Pontchartrain’ off his stellar and critically acclaimed island influenced, Reggae instrumental album Rogue Island. The new song mixes Curt’s swinging horns with classic reggae riffs to create an ode to the Big Easy and the resilience of the city. The forthcoming album is due out July 2nd on Rocktorium Records. Catch the new song here.
Musicearmilk.com

KDVSGOLIATH releases heart wrenching new single, "SAD."

KDVSGOLIATH's name has been bubbling up in the underground hip-hop scene in England since he debuted his music video for "Baggage" in 2019. Now with a number of singles underneath his belt, he's looking to make a statement with the release of his Bipolar EP on July 17th. In anticipation of his new EP and coming off of rave reviews from listeners with his last single "LET ME GO", KDVSGOLIATH just dropped a new song entitled "SAD" to music hungry fans.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Cloverdale and SLATIN release new single ‘Killin’ Me’

Standout inclusion on Dancing Astronaut‘s Artist to Watch in 2021, Cloverdale, has released a new single alongside SLATIN. “Killin’ Me” blends in Cloverdale’s tech-house sensibility, ultimately highlighting the rising talent’s grooving sound as he continues to sharpen his chops on what is now his third release of the year. The...
MusicMetalSucks

Mayhem Release New Single “Everlasting Dying Flame”

Mayhem have released “Everlasting Dying Flame,” a new single from their forthcoming EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. You can check out the song via the below visualizer. “Everlasting Dying Flame” is the second single from Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando to be released, following “Voces Ab Alta” last month.
Musicthis song is sick

Good Times Ahead Get The Party Started On New House Single “La Fiesta”

In a time where many facets of electronic music have become completely saturated, true musical integrity and originally are fast becoming the keys to success. Miami’s Good Times Ahead have these characteristics in abundance and have already managed to build nothing short of a musical empire. Their latest offering is “La Fiesta” which comes out through their very own Good Times Bad Times imprint.
Musictheaureview.com

Sydney electronic duo Dust of Us share their favourite Sydney spots

Sydney electronic duo Dust of Us recently released their latest EP, Never Had The Time. This is a collection of seven songs, imbued in moody vocals and succinct layered electronica. We were crushing on the track “Punching Bag” when it was dropped late last year, and have been keenly anticipating the release of this EP. It matches expectations in spades.
Musicthisis50.com

Vi City Shares Official Video for “OnGOD” (feat. Harv)

Vi City’s smash single “OnGOD” featuring Harv has now amassed 1 million views on YouTube! With a plethora of promotion, including features on BET Jams, SiriusXM Radio, Gangsta Grillz, La Leakerz, and more — the traction for “OnGOD” has spiked tremendously. Along with reaching his first “M” on YouTube, the record has 500k+ streams on both Apple Music and Spotify — and 230k+ plays on SoundCloud.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Scarlet Wives release new single “Smoking Pistol”

Last week, Montreal’s Apocalypse Rock Trio Scarlet Wives released their new single “Smoking Pistol”. Banging riffs, sassy haunting vocals, nothing short of a modern rock anthem. This new single comes at you with a heavy-hitting hook that’s both self-empowering and resenting the state of the world. Originally about hating the ceaseless hours working in the service industry to make ends meet, “Smoking Pistol” reflects life’s anguish, from daily frustrations to existential anxiety. Although this may sound dark, the song makes you feel like an empowered badass ready to take the world into your own hands. “Smoking Pistol” is their second release after their debut single Dream Funeral, both available on all streaming platforms.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Leeroy Stagger releases new single and video “Ventura”

Leeroy Stagger finds inspiration through grief on his new single ‘Ventura’ out since last week on all digital streaming platforms. “The song ‘Ventura’ is about my friend Neal Casa. The first time I met Neal was on a magical night in New York City, he was working on Willie Nelson’s Songbird record as he was in Ryan Adams’ band The Cardinals at the time. He invited us out to the 17th St. bar where all the Cardinals were hanging out, he introduced me to the band and they all had laughed how they were happy that Ryan wasn’t there because they didn’t want me to have a bad impression of him.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland musician The Daze releases new single ‘Ryden’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland musician The Daze has released her new single, “Ryden,” after many months of perfecting and tinkering with the song. “The song was made in 2019, but it just kept being a thing where I had to add a little bit more, and a little bit more,” Daze said. “I was going to release it earlier this year but I wasn’t done. When it felt good and I really knew what I was talking about, that’s when it was finished.”
Musicallkpop.com

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon ranks #1 on iTunes charts in 21 different regions with 'Windy'

(G)I-DLE member Soyeon's solo album 'Windy' is displaying an extraordinary presence in the music industry through her global achievements. Soyeon's mini album 'Windy' was officially released on July 5th and as of July 6th, it topped the iTunes 'Top Album' charts in twenty-one different regions. This included Canada, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia. 'Windy' also ranked #1 on Japan's Rakuten Music real-time charts.
MusicPunknews.org

Chaser release “Good Times” video

Chaser have released a music video for their song "Good Times". The song is off their album Dreamers that was released in April 2021 via Thousand Island Records, Sound Speed Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. Check out the video below.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – The Town Heroes release new single,”Fuse”

Halifax, NS-based alt-rock band, The Town Heroes are back with their brand new single, “Fuse”, from their upcoming album, Home, which is set for release on August 20, 2021. In the summer of 1999, a small-town boy meets a tourist girl at a teen dance and immediately falls for her....
Musickfdi.com

LUKE COMBS released live video of new song “Good Old Days” | JJ Hayes | KFDI

I love reading the comments section of a Luke Combs song on Youtube…cause pretty much everyone is in agreement. The man just isn’t capable of making a bad song. At this point I’m trying to figure out who is teasing me more…..Luke with the promise of a new album or Yellowstone with the promise of season 4. Either way, Luke released this news song/video Tuesday night. New song #2 is coming Thursday night around 7pm/C.
Houston, TXthisis50.com

Mezuo makes Feature Film Composition Debut with Global Netflix release of “Clash” on July 7th

The Houston, Texas born Multihyphenate artist, Mezuo, has joined the list of young composers with his latest effort in the latest Netflix release “Clash”, produced and directed by Canadian-Nigerian multiple award-winning filmmaker Pascal Atuma. The film was globally released on July 7th, marking Mezuo’s composition debut for Netflix following the critical acclaim of his debut music video release for “30”. The film score is said to have “pulled from both American and Nigerian influences to create a multicultural feel”, the Los Angeles based artist explained. When asked about the importance of the Netflix deal for his career trajectory, Mezuo said that he believes “the Netflix credit contributes heavily to solidifying my reputation across music and film.” He continued by stating that “the opportunity leaves the door open for more advanced roles within the theatrical space because of the success of this initial release.”
Musicthisis50.com

Philadelphia Rapper Lab Spitta Drops New Music Video, “Bag Moves”

Philadelphia’s Lab Spitta recently dropped a new music video called ‘Bag Moves’ on youtube that has already caught some buzz around it. With a red jacket on and a dazzling chain around his neck, Spitta effortlessly flexes his lyrical skill and melody. Watch the 30ShotProductions-directed visual below, and follow Lab...
Musicthisis50.com

TYDRE Enlists Moe Black, Arnstar And Big Dilf For “Goat Mode” Video Single

Clean Money Music™ own TYDRE returns today as he drops off a new music video for his steadily rising single titled, “GOAT MODE”. Produced by Reek Rhythm, the offering serves as a high energy and fast paced record that is sure to have you vibe out. With assistance from ARNSTAR (from Nick Cannon’s Wild n Out and Roxanne Roxanne), Moe Black (WAFFLE CREW from ELLEN) and Big Dilf. Not only is this a record you can dance to but TYDRE also looks to motivate, recently garnering a spot in rotation for the record at a Brooklyn Nets game. Expect the video to be fun and energetic, directed by EAD and featuring some of the best lightfeet dancers of all ages in New York as well as a guest appearance from Godfrey (Tiffany Haddish “They Ready” and Soul Plane).

Comments / 0

Community Policy