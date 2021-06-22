Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

CIF Probing 'Racist' Tortilla Throwing at San Diego-Area HS Basketball Game

KPBS
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday's game between Coronado and Escondido's Orange Glen High School reportedly ended with unidentified people throwing tortillas at the Orange Glen team, which is predominantly Latino. Plus, Democratic lawmakers in California unveiled legislation this month that would fast track the normally lengthy process to prepare for a recall election. And a new Biden administration policy gives hope for protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants waiting for U visas to be processed. Then, as San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll prepares for retirement at the end of the month, she looks ahead to some of the key issues that face community colleges. Also, a report finds many California students were counted present and engaged when they did little more than log-in during remote learning. Plus, in just two years, Not Me SD has helped 320 women become gun owners and that number is expected to grow. Finally, a San Diego author turned his Facebook posts into a book during quarantine.

www.kpbs.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California College Basketball
Escondido, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
Coronado, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Coronado, CA
Escondido, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Coronado, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#Basketball#Tortillas#Deportation#Cif#Orange Glen High School#Latino#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy