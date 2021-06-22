CIF Probing 'Racist' Tortilla Throwing at San Diego-Area HS Basketball Game

Saturday's game between Coronado and Escondido's Orange Glen High School reportedly ended with unidentified people throwing tortillas at the Orange Glen team, which is predominantly Latino. Plus, Democratic lawmakers in California unveiled legislation this month that would fast track the normally lengthy process to prepare for a recall election. And a new Biden administration policy gives hope for protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants waiting for U visas to be processed. Then, as San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll prepares for retirement at the end of the month, she looks ahead to some of the key issues that face community colleges. Also, a report finds many California students were counted present and engaged when they did little more than log-in during remote learning. Plus, in just two years, Not Me SD has helped 320 women become gun owners and that number is expected to grow. Finally, a San Diego author turned his Facebook posts into a book during quarantine.