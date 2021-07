This 100% recycled aluminum tube packaging has been created by Unilever's REN Clean Skincare in partnership with Tubex as a solution for sample packs to make them more sustainable. The packaging is positioned as the world's-first sample packaging in the luxury beauty industry that makes use of 100% aluminum for the tube itself as well as the cap to avoid the use of plastic. This would enable the product to be used and recycled after use to eliminate the need for it to be thrown into the garbage like other sample-sized options on the market.