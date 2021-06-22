Cancel
Zombie Army 4 now has Left 4 Dead characters as free Season 3 DLC

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombie Army 4 is having new content as part of its third season drop today, and it has arrived with some surprising additions. While, yes, there’s a new mission, the other inclusions are much more interesting. Namely, Zoey, Francis, Bill, and Louis. Naturally, those four comprise the cast of survivors from the first Left 4 Dead and you can now use all of them while playing Zombie Army 4. Even better, these characters are coming to the game for free, so even if you don’t have the Season 3 pass, you’ll still be able to use them. It’s good to see Zoey and company back in action, considering that it’s been 13 years since we’ve gotten a game in that series.

