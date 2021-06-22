Zombie Army 4 now has Left 4 Dead characters as free Season 3 DLC

Money. It is something that we all have to deal with on a daily basis. For most of us, we rarely have enough of it. Money may be a stressful element in the real world but in video games, it is a little less intimidating (seeing as most of the time it is usually just lying around here there and everywhere waiting for us to collect it). Games are a great way to be taken away to a fantasy world or outer space but it is also a fantastic way to achieve the most sought after dream of them all: financial stability. I personally love to pretend that I am part of the financial elite in games by collecting whatever forms currency is taking in the game I am playing and hoarding it unnecessarily. It seems that I cannot shake off the need to be incredibly careful even in a fictional world. But if it came to reality, which characters would be considered as part of that one percent? Online finance service NetCredit actually took the time to research various video game characters, in-game currencies, the currency caps and their values to put together a list of characters that would be on the rich list in reality. Let’s take a look.