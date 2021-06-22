New York Real Estate Journal presents 2021 Women in Building Services
The New York Real Estate Journal published its annual Women in Building Services Spotlight. The June 22nd Spotlight edition shares insight into today's real estate industry from a woman's point of view, and discussing how the changing market and the COVID-19 Pandemic have impacted all facets of the industry. This issue celebrates the achievements of women engaged in specialized industries including Architecture & Interior Design; Construction & Project Management; Economic Development & Urban Planning; Environmental & Engineering Consulting; General Contractors & Subcontractors; Information & Building Technology; Property Management & Services; PropTech; Relocation Services; and Security & Surveillance.nyrej.com