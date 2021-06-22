Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey After Coming Out as Gay
Carl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out as gay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to come out as openly gay with his announcement on Monday. He was quickly showered with support from commissioner Roger Goodell, players from across the league and fans alike, and he has also received support when it comes to his merchandise.www.nbcboston.com