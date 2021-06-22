WGLT's Sound Ideas - Tuesday 6/22/21

Rivian employment is now about 1,900. It's heading for 2,500 by year and 3,000 to 4,000 by the end of next year. Heartland Community College's two soccer teams went to nationals for the first time, but it wasn't easy when several got sick. Yet they persevered. Heartland also set a new grade point average record among its student athletes. McLean County Jail inmates connect with their children by reading and recording books on CD. A northern Illinois woman tells you her experience of a chemical plant fire and dark plumes of smoke that made her sick and dizzy.