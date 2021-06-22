Transformers: How The Beast Wars Series Inspired the New Movie Rise of the Beasts

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.