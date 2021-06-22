Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey After Coming Out as Gay

By Max Molski
NBC Los Angeles
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out as gay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to come out as openly gay with his announcement on Monday. He was quickly showered with support from commissioner Roger Goodell, players from across the league and fans alike, and he has also received support when it comes to his merchandise.

www.nbclosangeles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#Nbc Sports#Bayarea Las#Vegas Raiders#Raiders De#Fanatics#Adamschefter#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLpvtimes.com

Graney: Courageous apt description of Raiders’ Carl Nassib

Courageous takes a wide breadth of meaning. I’ve never included professional athletes as those who best define the word for simply competing at the highest level of sport. Good for them, I suppose. Nothing personal. My list has just always begun with examples of the child battling cancer or the...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Carl Nassib stands alone for now, but will other gay NFL players come forward?

For the moment, Carl Nassib stands alone. But I don’t think that will be the case for long. Nassib, the Raiders defensive end, made big news last week with his casually Instagrammed “Oh hey, by the way I’m gay” announcement. With his words, he became the only active out NFL player. As part of his statement, he pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LBGTQ young people.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Nassib is not first gay NFL player by a mile

On Monday, Raiders’ defensive end, Carl Nassib, posted a coming out announcement on his Instagram account. After 15 years of holding his truth inside, not only did he tell the world he was gay, he also put his money where his mouth is by donating a generous $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a foundation that addresses suicide prevention in the LGBTQ community.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Should the Raiders take a chance on Josh Gordon?

ESPN recently reported that talented wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL and is hopeful he will be signed by a team by training camp. The often-troubled Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the league in December 2019 amid battles with substance abuse. ESPN reported that the league has been drug testing Gordon for the past three months and he has passed all of the tests.
NFLAOL Corp

Derek Carr on Carl Nassib coming out: 'We have his back and he's our brother'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won't have a problem supporting Carl Nassib after Nassib came out as gay. Carr said he reached out to Nassib following his announcement and said, "I will always have your back." Carr made those comments while appearing on the Cris Collinsworth podcast featuring Richard...
NFLNBC Washington

Could Washington Football Team Be Interested in Patriots' N'Keal Harry?

Could Washington be interested in Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. N'Keal Harry formally requested a trade from the New England Patriots on Tuesday via his agent. That begs the obvious follow-up question: Which teams might have interest in the 23-year-old wide receiver?. Harry has vastly...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLFanSided

2 reasons the Steelers can win the Super Bowl this season

A franchise-record start turned into an unimaginable collapse in 2020. But the Pittsburgh Steelers are still a team capable of winning an NFL championship. Dating back to the merger in 1970, no franchise has won more games, more division titles and more Super Bowl rings. But the reputation of the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken some hits in recent years, due mainly to their postseason shortcomings as well as their quick fades late in the season.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

With reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuing his hiatus from the Green Bay Packers’ facility, the team has continued to look for depth at the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers gone. The former first-round pick has had mixed reviews,...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Where 49ers greats Joe Montana and Steve Young rank in FTW’s list of the 100 greatest QBs

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Steven Ruiz of USA Today's For The Win created a ranking of the top 100 quarterbacks of all time. Any list like this is going to come with controversy. Seattle Seahawks fans might complain about seeing Russell Wilson in the bottom half at No. 51. But that's not why you are here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy