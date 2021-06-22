Wingstop Now Serving Chicken Thighs During Chicken Wing Shortage
One of the more unexpected continuing impacts of the ongoing pandemic is the chicken wing shortage. Last month, a shortage of the popular poultry offering and chicken more generally made headlines as some restaurants began to raise prices on menu items or even limit chicken offerings due to the shortage. Now Wingstop, a chain that is well-known for its wings is taking a novel approach to the situation by launching the virtual brand Thighstop and serving chicken thighs.comicbook.com