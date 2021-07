That is how former New South Wales coach and current polarising commentator – as well as New Zealand Warriors employee – Phil Gould described Queensland’s State of Origin selection of 18-year-old Reece Walsh after just seven NRL appearances. In comments smothered in both self-interest and sensationalism, Gould claimed “bringing him into a team that was beaten 50-6 .... [is] not fair on the kid”. It’s “not how you develop talent,” Gould continued, despite the fact it is not in Queensland’s charter to develop talent.