Boat Day at Monroe Lake in Bloomington | Where to Rent a Boat
In the past, summer time has been a season of day trips, adventures and fun. With the summer of COVID in the rearview mirror, we’re still looking for family excursions that keep us outdoors in the fresh air. We loaded up the Toyota Highlander and took the quick drive to Lake Monroe, located in Bloomington. The week before our trip, we made arrangements to rent a boat so we could enjoy some recreational activities on the water.indywithkids.com