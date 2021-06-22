Boat Day at Monroe Lake in Bloomington | Where to Rent a Boat

Every walk I have taken with my children since the beginning of time, has included stopping a stranger to ask, “Hi. Can I pet your dog?”. As a family filled with animal lovers, it’s no wonder we get pumped over the opportunity to get hands-on with animals. Walking around the zoo is one thing, but getting to pet, hold, and feed an animal? It’s a completely different experience. What better place to do all of that, than on a local farm filled with animals?