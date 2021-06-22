Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Boat Day at Monroe Lake in Bloomington | Where to Rent a Boat

Indy with Kids
Indy with Kids
 15 days ago
In the past, summer time has been a season of day trips, adventures and fun. With the summer of COVID in the rearview mirror, we're still looking for family excursions that keep us outdoors in the fresh air. We loaded up the Toyota Highlander and took the quick drive to Lake Monroe, located in Bloomington. The week before our trip, we made arrangements to rent a boat so we could enjoy some recreational activities on the water.

Indy with Kids

Indy with Kids

ABOUT

Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

Posted by
Indy with Kids

Let's Go Places | Toyota + Lake Monroe

We've been long time friends of Toyota USA. Our family drives our very own Toyota Sienna on a daily basis, but occasionally we are invited to try out a new model of the Sienna or even a totally different Toyota vehicle. This content is sponsored by Toyota. Toyota Random Acts...
Posted by
Indy with Kids

Treehouse Overnight Adventures in Ohio

For the past few years, I've been following along as the trend of overnighting in treehouses has become bigger and bigger. I've waited for Indiana to capitalize on the treehouse boom made popular by the "Treehouse Masters" television program, but so far I haven't seen it happen. Ohio made it happen, and in more than one location!
Posted by
Indy with Kids

Indianapolis Healthplex Summer Camp

You and the child in your life will love the robust programming the Indianapolis Healthplex offers. Each day is jam-packed with fun and exciting activities aimed at keeping the campers moving and thinking. The Indianapolis Healthplex has enough programming to keep things interesting for campers all summer long – no two days are exactly alike! With that said, a typical day at the Indianapolis Healthplex summer camp might look like this:
Posted by
Indy with Kids

Places to Visit Farm Animals around Central Indiana

Every walk I have taken with my children since the beginning of time, has included stopping a stranger to ask, "Hi. Can I pet your dog?". As a family filled with animal lovers, it's no wonder we get pumped over the opportunity to get hands-on with animals. Walking around the zoo is one thing, but getting to pet, hold, and feed an animal? It's a completely different experience. What better place to do all of that, than on a local farm filled with animals?
Posted by
Indy with Kids

Eagle Creek Beach

Eagle Creek Beach remains closed for the 2021 season. June and July are fast approaching, and that means swimming at Eagle Creek Beach! Highly trained Indy Parks lifeguards keep watch over the swimming beach during Indianapolis summers on Eagle Creek Reservoir, and if you haven't visited, you're missing out on some good fun.
Posted by
Indy with Kids

Camp Urbie | Snapology + Urban Air Summer Camp

Letting kids fly is about building confidence both mentally and physically. At Camp Urbie's Adventure Camp featuring Snapology, kids can build confidence with a combination of adventurous, adrenaline filled, energy burning activities in the Urban Air venue and engaging, hands-on STEAM activities led by a Snapology professional.

