Big problems such as affordable housing require big solutions. We live in an area where the free market for housing is severely distorted by the ability of second-home owners to pay cash, and lots of it, for any housing that is close to the resorts. I know several people who are in their 30s and 40s, have kids and good jobs, but even with 3% interest rates and down payment assistance, $500+ per square foot for real estate is not affordable for first-time buyers.