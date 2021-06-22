Cancel
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Amazing Lash Studio

By Entrepreneur Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eyelash-extension studio has made amazing progress in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 year-over-year, finishing in the top 100 for 2021.Copyright 2021 Entrepreneur.com Inc., All rights reserved.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Advice And Insights For Millennial Entrepreneurs – From A Millennial Entrepreneur

In the past 10 years, quite a few companies have been created by Millennial entrepreneurs. How are they different from say, Baby Boomer or Gen X entrepreneurs? What insights into entrepreneurship should they seek? Olivia Starling, founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Starlette Galleria shared some interesting insights with me from her point of view: a Millennial entrepreneur. First though, take a look at some research and statistics about these entrepreneurs and learn more about who they are.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Forbes

Why Entrepreneurs Should Focus On Killing Their Ideas From Day One

By Gilad Shamri, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Growth Artists, a startup growth consulting agency based in San Francisco. Most startups fail — it’s the sad truth. As entrepreneurs, we want to think our startup will beat the odds and be that one that makes it big — be it via an exit through acquisition, growth at an extensive scale or even an IPO. One can dream, right?
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

5-Star Franchise Groups: Last few days to enter

Insurance Business America’s 5-Star Franchise Groups survey is closing soon. For a chance to be named one of the best franchise groups in the country, all you need to do is complete this short online form. The 5-Star Franchise Groups report highlights the best insurance franchise groups in the country...
Businessaithority.com

Campfire Announces Summer Demo Days At Frog Studios In New York, Austin And San Francisco

Experience 3D collaboration for design and engineering with ultra-wide 92° FOV for AR and ultra-comfortable VR. Campfire, the pioneering developer of all-new devices and applications for holographic collaboration, announces demo days in conjunction with renowned design firm, frog, part of Capgemini Invent. Companies can experience Campfire’s recently-launched collaborative AR/VR system for design and engineering at frog design studios this Summer. The events will allow Enterprise guests to work with their own data, giving them a live preview of how Campfire can integrate with and accelerate their workflows.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Amazon Has Gone Too Far This Time…

“Once upon a time there was a company that wanted to rule the world…” It might sound like the beginning of a children’s story, but it’s not, and this post ties in perfectly with yesterday’s article, in which I wondered if big tech was already above the law. Unfortunately, this is the only way to interpret Amazon’s letter to the US Federal Trade Commission asking for its newly appointed director, the prestigious academic specializing in antitrust law Lina Khan, to recuse herself from all decisions involving the company.
Behind Viral VideosNewsTimes

VIDEO: Did all the workers at a McDonald's quit in the middle of the day?

A video showing how a McDonald's restaurant in California was forced to shut down when all of its employees quit their jobs at the same time went viral earlier in the week. One of the former workers, Zoey Bernal, posted a video on TikTok telling how she and all of her peers quit at the same time. Starts with a napkin that reads, "We all quit, it's closed" and shows clips of the empty restaurant. The video already has more than 14 million views and many comments in which Internet users speculate the reason for the resignation. Many believe it is in protest of an unfair salary, but Zoey clarified that it was not.
EducationNew Haven Register

Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name “ Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus ” .
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
Shoppingpontiacdailyleader.com

Prime Day 2021 is over, but you can still get tons of amazing Amazon deals—shop them all

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It came, it saw, it conquered. Over the last 48 hours, Amazon Prime Day 2021—and all the competing sales that went along with it—turned our lives upside down with a savings bonanza like none other. Everything—and we do mean everything—took a nosedive in the price department for the all-encompassing event, from cookware and tech to toys and exercise machines—including many of the best products we’ve ever had the pleasure of testing. If you didn’t cash in on the deals, not to fret: There’s still plenty left to shop. And we’ve combed through it all to make sure it’s right at your fingertips.
NewsTimes

Coparmex and Fundación Televisa join forces to support entrepreneurship in Mexico

To jointly contribute to creating and implementing mechanisms, programs and activities that allow promoting, facilitating and developing high-impact entrepreneurship in Mexico, COPARMEX Ciudad de México and Fundación Televisa , signed an agreement to carry out promotion and training actions to through POSiBLE . POSiBLE is a program of Fundación Televisa,...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

3 Amazing & FREE VR Horror Games from Brazil’s Black River Studios

We love indie game developers here at Dread XP. And it’s not only because we are indie game developers. That came after. We started as a publication dedicated to covering indie horror games because we love them. Simple as. And very few things embody the indie dev experience like Hispanic and Latinx game development. In fact, you could say our countries make it so that we’re indies at living life. So, if independent game development is swimming against a current, then Latinx and Hispanic game development is swimming up Yguazú Falls while being continually shot in the face with a Magnum pistol. You get the idea. It’s hard. So, whenever I see a studio around here pushing the envelope of game development, I perk up and pay attention. That is the case with Black River Studios, an indie development outfit from Brazil. What I love about BRS is that a lot of their titles are not only horror, they are VR horror. And they are FREE! To me, horror and VR is a natural fit. So, let me tell you a bit about the studio, and present you three of my favorite BRS games.
KidsNewsTimes

They launch a platform for children to open an online store

Mighty is an e-commerce platform for children, where everyone can create and run their own business from the site and earn money. The founders are Ben Goldhirsh , owner of GOOD magazine, and Dana Mauriello who spent five years at Etsy so she has experience in this field of commerce.
BusinessNewsTimes

Roblox, Sony Music Partner To Bring More Artists to the Game

Roblox and big-three music company Sony Music Entertainment announced a new partnership Tuesday that will funnel more of Sony’s extensive roster of superstars into the video game. The companies didn’t reveal any financial details of the deal but highlighted new opportunities available for artists to make money and reach fans....
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
MoviesNewsTimes

TrustNordisk Boards High-Concept Psychological Thriller 'Superposition' (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk, the sales banner behind Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning “Another Round,” has boarded “Superposition” (working title), a high-concept psychological thriller that will be headlined by Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (“A Royal Affair,” “The Rain”) and Marie Bach Hansen (“White Sands”). Set to shoot in the fall, the film will mark the feature...
BusinessStamford Advocate

DUNMORE Appoints Gabe Maxwell as Director of Sales and Marketing

BRISTOL, Pa. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, today named Gabe Maxwell as the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing. Maxwell’s twenty plus years of commercial experience and his leadership of numerous sales and marketing teams makes him the ideal fit for Dunmore. Early on in Maxwell’s...
ElectronicsNewsTimes

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From sticky summer commutes that make it impossible to wear your over-ear headphones, to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight — it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below.
MoviesNewsTimes

Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' Sequel Sells to STX in Huge $75 Million Deal

In the biggest deal yet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, STX shelled out $25 million to roll out the film in the U.S. and Canada and paid another $50 million for international territories. In line with STX’s distribution model, the sequel is being pre-sold to buyers in foreign markets to offset the massive $75 million price tag.

