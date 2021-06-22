Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Amazing Lash Studio

We love indie game developers here at Dread XP. And it’s not only because we are indie game developers. That came after. We started as a publication dedicated to covering indie horror games because we love them. Simple as. And very few things embody the indie dev experience like Hispanic and Latinx game development. In fact, you could say our countries make it so that we’re indies at living life. So, if independent game development is swimming against a current, then Latinx and Hispanic game development is swimming up Yguazú Falls while being continually shot in the face with a Magnum pistol. You get the idea. It’s hard. So, whenever I see a studio around here pushing the envelope of game development, I perk up and pay attention. That is the case with Black River Studios, an indie development outfit from Brazil. What I love about BRS is that a lot of their titles are not only horror, they are VR horror. And they are FREE! To me, horror and VR is a natural fit. So, let me tell you a bit about the studio, and present you three of my favorite BRS games.