Putting Off Cybersecurity Is Putting You at Much Bigger Risk Than You Realize

You will make sacrifices in your family and all your relationships. The notion that you can have it all is nice, but it’s not going to come initially. You’re going to work a lot. You have to have a supportive partner and some support with your kids (if you are a parent). Depending on the type of business you’re building, there is a lot of sacrifice and sometimes that can come in the form of your family or spouse and it can be tough to accept it. You will constantly feel guilty about working so much, but you need to focus on the future you are building for yourself and for your family.