LAFITTE, La. — The Fourth of July is a holiday when we see big displays of patriotism, with American flags flying at homes and people dressed in red, white and blue. We came across one local man who shows his patriotism in a unique way. At its core, it’s a 2015 Chevy Camaro, but on its surface are tributes. So far, there are more than 850 tributes on the Camaro.