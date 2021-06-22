Cancel
PS4 May Be Losing One of Its Biggest Exclusive Games Soon

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 15 days ago

PS4 may be losing one of its biggest exclusive games. Recently, Sony Interactive Entertainment has started to bring some of its exclusives to PS4. It's already done this with Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, and Days Gone, and the expectation is it will continue to do this. In fact, one of its biggest exclusive series in the past -- MLB The Show -- is now on Xbox. Suffice to say, the term "PlayStation exclusive" doesn't carry as much weight as it used to, which brings us to today.

comicbook.com
