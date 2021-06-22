Cancel
NFL

Poloncarz says some speculating about a new Buffalo Bills stadium are getting ahead of themselves

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 15 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talks between the parties continue, but according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz there is nothing imminent coming down the pike in terms of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Poloncarz also says there are a lot of people getting ahead of themselves in speculating about...

NFLnewstalkflorida.com

Bills New Stadium? Not Happening Yet

There is work that needs to be done. There is noise coming out of western New York about a stadium being built for the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills. But according to the Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, it may be time to pull back on the stadium news because there seems to be no news. “While we have met and discussed issues with the stadium there’s no agreement. I want people to understand that,” said the Erie County Executive. Out of nowhere, a Rochester, New York television station WHAM had a story that the Bills ownership was going to build a stadium in Orchard Park, New York where the present stadium is located. There was however a dearth of details about the stadium. No estimate of what it might cost to build and who is paying for the construction. Buffalo is not a wealthy NFL market and has limited corporate support, which is essential to any franchise, the money is not readily available as it would be in New York or Los Angeles. Bills’ ownership would have to cut a deal with Erie County and New York State to get taxpayers help in funding stadium construction.
