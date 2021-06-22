LETTER: Progressives create the inequality they rail against

Here we go again....For the life of me, I can’t understand why our town leaders promote these ridiculous plans for the Town of Bourne. For the past two decades they have promoted Main Street Buzzards Bay and claimed that a little investment would recreate a village like many of us remember from the ‘60s. Now, they are into the bygone days of railroads in America—how we used to travel around the country before the evil automobile crowded highways, and air pollution. This plan to bring the commuter rail to Bourne is touted as a way to make commuting to work better and get cars off the roads.