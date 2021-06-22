Cancel
LETTER: Progressives create the inequality they rail against

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInequality is the progressive talking point of the day. Of course there is inequality. The question is why. I’d like to suggest that much of the inequality is caused by many years of Democrat policies. If you compare the lives of the typical 50-year-old homeowner and the typical non-homeowner, here’s what I bet you’ll find: The owner grew up in a two-parent household, graduated from a good high school or college, is married and is raising a family. The non-homeowner? Not so much.

