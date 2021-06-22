Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Brown accused of ‘striking’ woman, under investigation

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman during an argument at his Los Angeles home. LAPD spokeswoman officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed with Us Weekly that Brown, 32, is currently under investigation for battery in relation to the alleged altercation, where he was accused of striking a woman during a heated exchange, which took place on Friday, June 18 in the San Fernando Valley.

pagesix.com
