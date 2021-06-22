Veteran, 35, Picks Out Coffin While Dying of Colon Cancer: 'That's What I Want to Be Buried In'
A 35-year-old military veteran is bracing for his death as the colon cancer he was diagnosed with in 2017 has spread throughout his body. According to the Washington Post, Wesley Black - a former infantryman with the Vermont National Guard who served two deployments in the Middle East - developed chronic diarrhea and lost a rapid amount of weight while he was in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.people.com