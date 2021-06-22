Veteran, 35, Picks Out Coffin While Dying of Colon Cancer: 'That's What I Want to Be Buried In'

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life. Mine was my saddest: I got married the same day my father passed away. When my father was first diagnosed with colon cancer, I quickly learned our time together would be limited and began to prepare myself for a life without him. Of course we hoped for the best, but I am a realist and I couldn’t fool myself into thinking that he would beat the odds and live another 30 years. I knew he would never meet the children I would eventually have, and I never expected him to walk me down the aisle or even see my wedding day.