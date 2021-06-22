Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TX Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller won’t challenge Greg Abbott for governor

By Gromer Jeffers Jr.
Dallas News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSid Miller, who for months has considered challenging Greg Abbott for governor, has opted to run for reelection as Texas agriculture commissioner. “I really have the best and most rewarding job in the world,” Miller said Tuesday in an email to supporters. “That’s why, after listening to the advice of supporters, friends, and my team, I have decided that I can best serve Texas by continuing this important work.”

www.dallasnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Commissioner#Race#Gop#Republican#Texas House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy