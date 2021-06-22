TX Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller won’t challenge Greg Abbott for governor
Sid Miller, who for months has considered challenging Greg Abbott for governor, has opted to run for reelection as Texas agriculture commissioner. “I really have the best and most rewarding job in the world,” Miller said Tuesday in an email to supporters. “That’s why, after listening to the advice of supporters, friends, and my team, I have decided that I can best serve Texas by continuing this important work.”www.dallasnews.com