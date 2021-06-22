Cancel
TV Series

His Dark Materials Season 3 has Started Production

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
 17 days ago

The end is almost here. HBO has just confirmed that His Dark Materials Season 3 has started production and the series will adapt Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass for its final season. The production start was confirmed in a press release from HBO which reveals our first look at Dafne...

TV Seriesleedaily.com

His Dark Materials Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

After two excellent seasons so far, His Dark Materials has become one of the most beloved TV series, and now we can generate a rough idea of when it will release. First, however, His Dark Materials Season3 has been announced, and fans are already drooling over it. Are you one of them? You would be delighted to hear that directors and makers of the film have shown the green light to the fans. But, it is expected to be the last season!
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

His Dark Materials: Lyra’a Oxford Gift Edition Coming This Fall

After the recent release of The Golden Compass Illustrated Edition an oversized, lavishly illustrated collector’s edition of Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy classic, a now fully illustrated gift edition of Pullman’s LYRA’s OXFORD will be released this fall with all-new artwork!. Fans of His Dark Materials will be able to get...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Good Omens renews for a second season, which will go “beyond the original material”

Good Omens has renewed for a second season and will begin filming in Scotland later this year 2021. Amazon Studios announced today that it had ordered a second season of the six-part fantasy drama. based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. In addition, he confirmed that both Michael Sheen as David Tennant to reprise their respective roles as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley for the next chapter of this story.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

In the Dark: Season Three Ratings

There’s no need to worry about In the Dark being cancelled this time around. The CW. renewed the show for a fourth season. Will that be the end or, will it continue? Stay tuned. A crime drama, the In the Dark TV show stars Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Casey Deidrick,...
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Acclaimed Dark Comedy for Season 2

HBO Max has renewed critically acclaimed dark comedy Made for Love for a second season. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, revealing that fans will get to see what comes next after the major revelations of the Season 1 finale. Notably, one big change for Season 2 is executive producers Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting will now co-showrun the series.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Space Force’ Cast Share that Season Two of the Netflix Comedy Has Wrapped Production in Vancouver

On Wednesday, various crew members aboard Netflix’s Space Force took to Instagram to share that production has officially wrapped on the series second season. Fictional scientist Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) was one of the first to post about production coming to an end, saying “honestly had the best time with this incredible family. Absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see it” (Instagram).
TV & VideosCollider

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Adds Two New Actresses to the Cast

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have joined the cast of the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragons, according to Variety. The actresses are set to play the younger counterparts of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). The prequel, which is set three hundred years prior...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

3 Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

Looking back, was The Hobbit trilogy really such a great idea? An additional $2.9 billion in box office takings would certainly say yes, and there’s a whole lot of fans out there who got a real kick out of returning to Middle-earth, but there were just as many left crushingly disappointed by Peter Jackson’s second stab at the J.R.R. Tolkien mythology.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022): Milly Alcock & Emily Carey cast in GAME OF THRONES Prequel TV Series [HBO]

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey cast in House of the Dragon. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have been cast in House of the Dragon (2022), HBO‘s Game of Thrones prequel TV series. Milly Alcock has been cast as a young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything — but she was not born a man.
TV SeriesNME

‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off casts Rhaenyra Targaryen

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has cast the role of young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The first-born child of king Viserys I Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, Rhaenyra is a dragonrider and the chosen heir. Milly Alcock will be playing Rhaenyra, as reported by The Wrap, and is...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Flack’ Season 2 on Amazon Prime is Dark, Delicious, and Dangerous

By the end of Flack‘s first season, one thing is clear to us: our main character, Robyn (Anna Paquin), is an absolute mess, and she’s just succeeded in completely blowing up her own life. I mean, within the span of six episodes, she’s cheated on her loving and loyal hunky male nurse boyfriend Sam (Arinze Kene) enough times to finally get caught and lose him for good, she hooked up with her coworker and best friend, Eve’s (Lydia Wilson) boyfriend, Tom (Marc Warren), and in doing so, wrecks her once-tight relationship with Eve while getting Tom back off the wagon after three years sober recovering from a severe drug addiction, effectively ruining his life, she fired and broke the dreams and spirit of her devoted intern, Melody (Rebecca Benson), who had previously looked up to her as a role model, and she has seemingly destroyed her relationship her younger sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) while simultaneously breaking up her marriage to devoted husband Mark (Rufus Jones).
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

Where to Watch The CW's 'In the Dark' Season 3

In the Dark season 3 is finally here after more than one year of waiting. The new series picks up from the nail-biting events of season 2, which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld), Jess (Brooke Markham), Max (Casey Deidrick), and Felix (Morgan Krantz) on the run after Josh (Theodore Bhat) realized they were involved in the murder of drug lord Nia Bailey (Nicki Micheaux).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Home Before Dark Season 2, Episode 4 recap: Dark Rooms

The central mystery of Home Before Dark Season 2 deepens this week as Hilde crosses paths with the mysterious man following her yet again. Meanwhile, Matt stumbles upon a disturbing secret involving his father. Home Before Dark Season 2, Episode 4, “Dark Rooms,” begins with Hilde, Donnie, and Spoon following...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick confirms production has started on Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially kicked off production. Once again featuring Keanu Reeves in the title role as one of the world's deadliest assassins, this one picks up straight after 2019's Parabellum, which ended with John seemingly teaming up with the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne). The franchise's official Twitter...
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Casts Milly Alcock And Emily Carey

HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off, House of Dragon, has added two new cast members. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey join an already star-studded line up for the show. Alock will play a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. Emma D’Arcy portrays the adult counterpart of the character. Carey...

