Pentwater, MI

Village of Pentwater To Enforce Curfew For Individuals Under Seventeen

By Kaleb Vinton
 15 days ago
The Village of Pentwater says they will begin enforcing their village curfew ordinance for individuals under the age of 17 following a recent string of vandalism cases in town.

This curfew prohibits anyone under 17 from being out until after 11 p.m. and before 6 a.m. unless supervised by an adult.

Violation of the curfew will result in juveniles being detained until they can be released to a parent or guardian.

“Our goal is really to keep people safe and let people know that we are going to be out and we are going to be paying attention to what is going on in our downtown area because people in Pentwater pay a lot of money for their infrastructure and they don’t want it banged up and damaged,” said Chief Laude Hartrum of the Pentwater Police Department.

The Pentwater Police Department asks that Pentwater residents report any suspicious behavior or tips to the police department.

