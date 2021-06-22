Portion of Fred Meijer White Pine Trail Closing Temporarily

A one-and-a-half mile stretch of the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail in Osceola County is being closed temporarily.

On July 1, the Michigan DNR will begin a project to replace failing culverts on a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the White Pine Trail.

The project will temporarily close the trail between Sylvan and Nine Mile Road, South of Ashton.

There will be a detour so those using the trail can get around that section.

The DNR hopes to complete the project by the end of October.