Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottage Grove, MN

24 hours of ham radio demonstrations this weekend in Cottage Grove

By Mary Divine
Pioneer Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea amateur radio operators will show off their communications skills this weekend in Cottage Grove as part of a 24-hour national amateur radio exercise. Members of the South East Metro Amateur Radio Club will at Cottage Grove Fire Station No. 3 from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday. Similar events involving more than 18,000 radio operators are being held at more than 2,500 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

www.twincities.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Radio#Amateur Radio#Communications Systems#Exercise#Hams
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottage Grove, MN
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy