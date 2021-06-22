24 hours of ham radio demonstrations this weekend in Cottage Grove
Area amateur radio operators will show off their communications skills this weekend in Cottage Grove as part of a 24-hour national amateur radio exercise. Members of the South East Metro Amateur Radio Club will at Cottage Grove Fire Station No. 3 from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday. Similar events involving more than 18,000 radio operators are being held at more than 2,500 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.www.twincities.com