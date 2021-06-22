Cancel
Public Safety

Shani Warren: Man arrested over Lady in Lake murder of woman 34 years ago

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman found in a lake more than 30 years ago.

Shani Warren was discovered bound and gagged in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire , in April 1987.

The 26-year-old was reportedly last seen while driving from her home to her parents’ house on Good Friday.

Ms Warren’s car was spotted in a layby near the lake in the early hours of the following day, according to a BBC Crimewatch appeal which aired the same year she disappeared.

However, her body was not found until Easter Sunday when it was spotted by a dog walker.

Thames Valley Police said a 65-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Lady in the Lake murder on Tuesday morning and remained in police custody.

A spokesperson for the force said in a statement: “Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with a murder that occurred in 1987.

“The 65-year-old man was arrested this morning and is currently in police custody.

“He was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Shani Warren, whose body was found in a lake at Taplow in April 1987.”

The Independent

The Independent

