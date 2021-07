With the start of vaccination against Covid-19, 2020 has ended up projecting the first step towards the end of the pandemic. However, 2021 has brought new uncertainties and challenges. Based on the idea of ​​”one health” for humans, animals and the planet, the spread of the virus has its roots in previous inequalities that result in weak health systems, informal employment or employment. access to education, while exposing the effects of the currency climate. Faced with the crisis of multilateralism, Covid-19 and globalization, what are the keys to the dispute over vaccines?