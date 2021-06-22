Cancel
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Gerrit Cole vs. Brady Singer

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an off-day yesterday, the Yankees are back to action at home in the Bronx this evening. They’ll take on the Kansas City Royals, who as Peter noted in his series preview earlier today, did quite well during the season’s opening month but have since gone into a 17-29 tailspin to dip under .500. This is not a terrible team, but one that the Yankees should absolutely handle in a three-game set, especially at home.

www.pinstripealley.com
