Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Delta Junction and vicinity. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph today, and 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 82. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Beaufort TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Washington - Belhaven - Aurora * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Benewah County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Idaho Palouse RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AS WELL AS THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE.. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 662 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreational Area (Zone 662), Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684), Fire Weather Zone 685 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 685), Fire Weather Zone 686 East Washington Northeast (Zone 686) and Fire Weather Zone 687 East Washington Okanogan Highlands (Zone 687). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop near the Canadian border this afternoon into the the evening hours. Scattered lightning will be most likely from the north Cascades to the mountains of northeast Washington. * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Localized gusts to 30 mph or more in the Okanogan Valley, around Coeur d`Alene, and across southern portions of Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to 40 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Lighting is expected to result in new fire starts. Hot, dry, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening will increase the risk for rapid fire spread.
Wayne County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL CABELL AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 623 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Burnaugh, or near Beech Fork State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Ona, Durbin, Burnaugh, Centerville, South Point, Burlington, Lockwood, Lavalette and Pea Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 187 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 23. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Duplin County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Duplin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Duplin TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kenansville - Warsaw - Beulaville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
Winnebago County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near South Beloit and Rockton around 130 PM CDT. Machesney Park and Roscoe around 135 PM CDT. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 9. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Union County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallowa District by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallowa District LIGHTNING THREAT ENDING THIS MORNING DRY AND WINDY THIS AFTERNOON .Thunderstorms will end this morning across southern Washington followed by breezy to windy west winds across the Columbia basin producing critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA643, AND WA645 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 2 to 3 expected. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms this morning before ending. * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning-caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flathead The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 748 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 38 miles north of Evergreen, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Flathead County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 324 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Grass Range, or 20 miles east of Lewistown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range, Giltedge and Forestgrove. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds.
Osceola County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Southern Lake. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * Feeder bands from Tropical Storm Elsa extend from the center of the storm in northern Florida, south across much of the Florida peninsula. Additional heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along these feeder bands this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in areas underneath these bands, and could be up to 4 to 6 inches in isolated spots if multiple rounds of heavy rain occurs.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grass Range, or 16 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hockley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hockley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, The public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms north of Ropesville. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. No additional rainfall is expected at this time. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ropesville.
Hockley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hockley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, The public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms north of Ropesville. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. No additional rainfall is expected at this time. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ropesville.
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Glengarry, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

