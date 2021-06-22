Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Delaware, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buchanan; Delaware; Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN...SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHERN LINN COUNTIES At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walker, or 15 miles southeast of Independence, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Troy Mills around 545 PM CDT. Paris around 550 PM CDT. Central City and Coggon around 555 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ryan and Prairieburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH