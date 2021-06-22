Cancel
Alaska State

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 9 PM AKDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm Wednesday, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph Wednesday, and 25 to 35 mph gusting up to 55 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 75. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
