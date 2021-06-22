Cancel
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Denali RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR DENALI * AFFECTED AREA...Denali. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph gusting to 45 mph today, and 30 to 40 mph gusting to 60 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...65 to 77. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Beaufort TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Washington - Belhaven - Aurora * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL CABELL AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 623 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Burnaugh, or near Beech Fork State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Ona, Durbin, Burnaugh, Centerville, South Point, Burlington, Lockwood, Lavalette and Pea Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 187 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 23. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Duplin County, NCweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Duplin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Duplin TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Kenansville - Warsaw - Beulaville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Today and Especially Thursday .A drier air mass combined with gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the Modoc today. These conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zone 622, including all communities within the Rogue Valley. * Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 11-15 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Moffat County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, AND 486 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, AND 486 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 486 Eastern Uinta Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds in the afternoon through early evening.
Union County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Wallowa District by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 08:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Wallowa District LIGHTNING THREAT ENDING THIS MORNING DRY AND WINDY THIS AFTERNOON .Thunderstorms will end this morning across southern Washington followed by breezy to windy west winds across the Columbia basin producing critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA643, AND WA645 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 2 to 3 expected. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms this morning before ending. * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning-caused fires may occur. Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms.
Volusia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Volusia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Southern Lake. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * Feeder bands from Tropical Storm Elsa extend from the center of the storm in northern Florida, south across much of the Florida peninsula. Additional heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along these feeder bands this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in areas underneath these bands, and could be up to 4 to 6 inches in isolated spots if multiple rounds of heavy rain occurs.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Berrien FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches is forecast through Wednesday evening, which may lead to flooding especially where grounds are saturated.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grass Range, or 16 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Inland Dixie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches is forecast through Wednesday evening, which may lead to flooding especially where grounds are saturated.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Glengarry, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet and strong currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hampshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHENANDOAH...SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Star Tannery, or 7 miles northwest of Strasburg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Star Tannery, Capon Bridge, Gravel Springs, High View, Wilde Acres, Rock Enon Springs, Gore, Capon Springs and Lehew. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 337 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grass Range, or 22 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

