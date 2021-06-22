Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meadow Grove, or 17 miles west of Norfolk, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Battle Creek around 555 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH