Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 542 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meadow Grove, or 17 miles west of Norfolk, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Battle Creek around 555 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Newman Grove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newman Grove, NE
City
Meadow Grove, NE
County
Madison County, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Battle Creek, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy