TODAY: The summer-like conditions continue sticking around the Tri-State as highs will be reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. While it's still going to be hot and humid, we're looking out for some changes this afternoon. We're tracking a cold front off to our northwest that will give us a good opportunity of some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our far northeastern communities under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.