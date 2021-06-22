Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Cmdr. Merle Smith, first Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies at 76

By Erica Moser
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbxgs_0acP31ok00
Cmdr. Merle Smith, the first Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, has died at the age of 76. (Courtesy of the Smith family)

Cmdr. Merle James Smith Jr., the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy and the first African American officer to command a U.S. warship in close quarters combat, died last Wednesday. He was 76.

But family members say he didn't think of himself as a pioneer.

"He was a really wonderful, wonderful man, who did his job as he saw fit to do his job, so therefore he considered all of his accomplishments as part of doing his job, as opposed to being a trailblazer or a pioneer," said his wife, Lynda B. Smith. "He was very self-effacing in his personality, very humble, very gracious."

She said he was "truly an officer and a gentleman."

Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the academy community Sunday that Smith "served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff. His passing is deeply felt by everyone but his memory and legacy will live on in perpetuity."

While giving the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy in 2015, former President Barack Obama recognized Smith and said, "His legacy endures in all of you — because the graduating Class of 2015 is the most diverse in Academy history."

The academy announced last year it is renaming its Military Officers Club after Smith, and Kelly said the academy will formally dedicate the Cmdr. Merle J. Smith Consolidated Club on Oct. 1. Smith also is featured in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Smith's son, Merle James Smith III, described his father as proactive, forward-thinking and supportive, and said Smith taught him from a young age not to quit. He said his father always told him, "You can't always do the right thing but you should always just try, because imagine how much better the world would be if you just tried."

The younger Smith said the Coast Guard "picked a person that could handle it, and that was not going to make the obstacles — the inherent obstacles — of the task be a reason to drop out or quit."

In a Facebook post Monday, Merle Smith III said his father "remained my sounding board even after he lost the ability to communicate," and kept his humor and humility despite the debilitating nature of Parkinson's disease. Lynda Smith said her husband died June 16 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19 and Parkinson's.

Smith also is survived by his brother, Thomas G. Smith; children Chelsea B. Smith of East Lyme and Danielle Smith of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandchildren Majani Smith and London Jones Smith; nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held at the Garde Arts Center on July 8 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Coast Guard Chapel on July 9 at 3 p.m.

Humility as a pioneer

Merle Smith was born in 1944 in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of Jacqueline T. Smith and retired Army Col. Merle James Smith Sr. He grew up in Germany, Japan and elsewhere in the United States, ultimately graduating from Aberdeen High School in Maryland.

He had the chance to go to West Point or another military academy but ultimately chose to enter the Coast Guard Academy Class of 1966, in part due to the chance to play football under coach Otto Graham.

Smith's first assignment after graduating with a degree in marine engineering was on the cutter Minnetonka, and he later served in Vietnam. He commanded the patrol boats Point Mast and Point Ellie, and earned a Bronze Star.

Smith then went to Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C., and attended law school at George Washington University, where he met his future wife. He and Lynda Smith were married for 47 years.

Merle Smith began teaching law classes at the Coast Guard Academy in 1975. Ret. Vice Adm. Manson Brown was a student in the mid-70s, and his first interaction with Smith was in one of Smith's law classes.

"I just remember being struck by this image of a Black officer — one of the few that I'd ever seen, quite frankly — that gave me a vision for what my future could look like," Brown said. Brown went on to become the first African American to achieve the rank of vice admiral in the Coast Guard.

Brown said he reconnected with Smith in the early '90s, when he started making time to go back to the academy, and said Smith became a "lifelong mentor."

"Whenever I'm in New London and I'm speaking to a group of cadets or a group of officers, and Merle is in the audience, I always point him out as a pioneer," Brown said. "He was very humble about that."

In 1979, Smith retired from active-duty service after 13 years — but served in the Coast Guard Reserves for another nine years — and joined the legal staff at Electric Boat. Lynda Smith noted he was one of only two Black general counsels for a Fortune 500 company at the time.

Smith also served on the boards of the Coast Guard Foundation, United Way, Bodenwein Public Benevolent Foundation and Amistad America.

It was through the Bodenwein committee about 20 years ago that Smith met Jerry Fischer, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut, and then Fischer asked Smith to be on the advisory board of the Federation's Encountering Differences program. Smith was featured in the "Stories of Resilience: Encountering Racism" exhibit last year at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum and the La Grua Center.

"He was also just a very quietly strong man," Fischer said. "He would often be quiet and listen to a lot of discussion, and then he would speak toward the end of the discussion and say something very meaningful or very insightful."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
406
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B. Smith
Person
Danielle Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Racial Injustice#Cmdr#African American#Trailblazer#Military Officers Club#Consolidated Club#The Coast Guard#Facebook#The Coast Guard Chapel#Aberdeen High School#Point Mast#The Coast Guard Reserves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
Militaryalamedasun.com

Coast Guard Change of Command

Rear Adm. Peter W. Gautier (left) salutes Vice Adm. Linda L. Fagan (right) during the Coast Guard Pacific Area change of command ceremony on Coast Guard Island. Adm. Karl L. Schultz presided over the ceremony, where Gautier relieved Fagan as the acting Pacific Area commander.
Posted by
The Day

Coast Guard Academy welcomes 291 new cadets for start of Swab Summer

New London — Day One of Swab Summer at the Coast Guard Academy on Monday looked much as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic, including the return of a hallmark of indoctrination that was understandably absent last summer amid fears of droplet contamination. Shouting in people's faces. The Coast Guard...
Daily Jefferson County Union

Halvorsen graduates from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Brianna Sabra Halvorsen, daughter of Daniel and Katie Halvorsen, of Fort Atkinson, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, N.Y. Halvorsen earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. She also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying...
The Day

Merle Smith Jr. a role model to many

I was sad to learn of the recent passing of Merle Smith Jr. of New London, the first Black cadet to enroll and graduate from the Coast Guard Academy. The Vietnam veteran served as a role model for many in the military and the public throughout his life. Last year,...
thesandpaper.net

From Ram to Bear: Prosperi’s Path Forward Goes Through the Coast Guard Academy

John Paul Prosperi learns lessons well. When he was younger, playing for a Stafford Township Recreation club soccer team coached by Guy Lockwood, he heard one of Lockwood’s messages loud and clear and has been applying it ever since. “We were playing in a turf tournament in Tuckahoe, and we...
NWI.com

Fire academy graduation marks commitment to service

ST. JOHN – For one member of the Lake County District One Fire Academy, Friday’s graduation marked an ending. For the 17 graduates, it’s the start of realizing their dreams come true. "It’s very bittersweet,” said Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin, who is stepping down after eight years and 204...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Coast Guard air crew assists fishermen, dog

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter crew assisted two fishermen and a dog Thursday after their skiff was disabled in Cochrane Bay, according to a news release. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was dispatched shortly after Coast Guard watch standers in Anchorage were notified the pair of fishermen were overdue. The wife of one of the two men called in at 3 a.m. to inform Coast Guard Sector Anchorage that they had gone out on a shrimping vessel and were supposed to return within 24 hours.
Aerospace & DefenseGalena Gazette

Alexander graduates Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–“Off...into the wild blue yonder” is what 2nd Lieutenant Dylan J. (D.J.) Alexander is doing as he launches into his future in the U.S. Air …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Marietta Times

Halliday graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Cooper Susan Halliday of Marietta successfully completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree in operations research and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign. She is a graduate of Marietta High School....
kmxt.org

Coast Guard reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Coast Guard has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19, according to a recent article on the MyCG website. The article states that the Coast Guard has fully vaccinated against COVID-19 71.8% of its active duty workforce. Including active duty and reserve members, the Coast Guard has 69.2% of its membership fully vaccinated, with 71.5% with at least one dose.
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

Coast Guard responds to black oil found near Back Bay, Miss.

NEW ORLEANS – Members of Coast Guard Sector Mobile’s Incident Management Division responded to a report Sunday of black oil found near Back Bay in Biloxi, Mississippi. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at approximately 10:30 a.m. of a discharge of black oil-bilge slop in a highly sensitive environmental area of Back Bay near Biloxi. Members of the Sector Mobile Incident Management Division responded, took oil samples for analysis, hired a contractor for cleanup operations, and is actively searching for the responsible party.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Environmental Police and Coast Guard are watching

In separate press releases on Friday, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and U.S. Coast Guard warned boaters not to drink and drive on the water. Called “Operation Dry Water,” the nationwide campaign seeks to reduce the number of individuals boating while under the influence (BUI), according to the release from the environmental police.
Johnson County, IAPosted by
Upworthy

County named after slave owner renames itself after pioneer Black professor Lulu Merle Johnson

Iowa's Johnson County now has a new name. Although it will technically still be Johnson County, the county's board of supervisors last week unanimously decided to change its official eponym to Lulu Merle Johnson, a professor and historian who was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Iowa. It was originally named after Richard Mentor Johnson, who served as vice president under President Martin Van Buren and was a lifelong slave owner. "We recognize that place names embody the identity and cultural values of a place. For that reason, it is important to establish an eponym of Johnson County who represents what is important to the people who live here," said Lisa Green-Douglass, Board of Supervisors member, reports CBS News.
cookcountynews-herald.com

Coast Guard station in Grand Marais to close

Following years of fewer and fewer calls for assistance, the U.S. Coast Guard has elected to close the Coast Guard station in Grand Marais. This closure follows the Coast Guards’ consolidation of what they term “redundant” Coast Guard stations. The facility is currently staffed from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Called the North Superior Station, the area covered stretches from […]
Texas StatePost-Bulletin

Editorial: Texas says: We don't need South Dakota troops on our border

At the direction of a political donor, the state of South Dakota is deploying National Guard troops to the border in South Texas. This is a bad idea, and raises legal concerns. As reported by multiple outlets Wednesday, Tennessee billionaire Willis Johnson sent South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem $1 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy