Academic essays are the basis of university and primary education for a simple reason. It is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate students’ knowledge when it comes to a particular subject. They are expected to show their abilities in writing a paper, but also in collecting data. This style of essay absolutely anyone can learn to write. All it takes is to get acquainted with the basics of writing an academic essay. When it comes to this type, it is important to know what you want to say before you start writing.